Check out the User Guide for more info and small tutorials!

Load GPX Ctrl+O Import and visualize GPX files (or drag and drop anywhere in the window) New GPX Ctrl+D Start drawing a new route by placing track points on the map Export Ctrl+S Download the files to your desktop or save to Google Drive™ to get a shareable link and embedding code. Time, heart rate, cadence, power and temperature data are automatically extended. Optionally, merge all files in the chosen order. You can also drag a tab to your desktop to download the file. Ctrl+Z/Y Undo and redo actions in edition mode Clear all Ctrl+K Delete all traces Escape Exit current menu or tool

F1 Show or hide the Strava Heatmap F2 Switch between routing and as the crow flies (straight lines between track points) when editing traces F3 Switch between cycling, running and driving mode (impacts the routing and the Strava Heatmap displayed) km mi F4 Change units displayed Ctrl+H Show or hide the elevation profile

Enter edition mode to add, move, insert (by dragging the line), delete or split (right-click) track points Change the speed and starting time of the trace Reverse the trace and adapt the timestamps Merge with another trace (automatically extends time, heart rate, cadence, power and temperature data) Extract all track segments and creates one trace for each Duplicate the trace Change the display color and opacity, these values will be exported and detected when re-imported Add a waypoint (drag to change its location and use the buttons to edit info, duplicate or remove) Reduce the number of track points Delete track points and/or waypoints inside/outside rectangle selection Hide or unhide the trace Delete the trace

Below the search barand the Google Street View tool, you can find a dropdown menuwith the maps available and some settings.At the bottom, you can see a panel with information about the traces you import. Thetab displays information about all open traces merged into one.to define the order in which the traces should appear andon them to change their names. When you have many tabs, navigate through them by scrolling horizontally. Use theto move the start/end point and cut the route.